3 Rock Singing Voices From the 1950s That You’ll Recognize in About Two Seconds

The 1950s offered music fans some entertaining voices. While rock choices expanded in later eras like the 1960s and 1970s, it was in the 1950s that the genre really got going. That’s when some marquee names really hit the big time.

Here below, we wanted to dive into the past and highlight three performers from the 1950s who made a big impact in their time. Indeed, these are three rock singing voices from the 1950s you’ll recognize in about two seconds.

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Elvis Presley

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There was no music star in the 1950s who had a bigger presence than Elvis Presley. The Tupelo, Mississippi-born performer would become a mainstay in popular culture thanks to his hip-shaking, lip-curling style. Songs like “Jailhouse Rock” and “Blue Suede Shoes” would not only be marquee tracks during the decade, but they would go on to become timeless tunes that music fans still adore today. That was the power of Presley in the 1950s. There was a reason, after all, people called him The King.

Chuck Berry

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In many ways, the name Chuck Berry is synonymous with rock music. His songs like “Johnny B. Goode” and “Maybellene” remain part of pop culture today. But when they were coming out in the moment some 70 years ago, they were literally creating a new sound. Artists who thrived in the 1960s and 1970s wouldn’t have had the same opportunity had it not been for Berry (and others like Little Richard). But that’s what groundbreaking folks do. They set the standard.

Buddy Holly

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Not only could Buddy Holly have been the voice of the 1950s, but he may also have been one of the rock voices of the entire 20th century had he not passed away in 1959 at just 22 years old in a plane crash. While he was alive, Holly wrote, recorded, and released impactful songs like “That’ll Be the Day” and “Everyday”. But if he had lived five or even 10 more years, who knows how amazing his catalog may have become. Still, we have songs to remember the artist by. Because of those, he remains a voice from the 1950s we recognize immediately.

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