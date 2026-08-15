3 Songs From 1979 That Teens Couldn’t Stop Playing in Their First Car

Ah, 1979. New wave was revving up to reach its peak, disco was enjoying its swan song period, and tons of gorgeous pop and rock music made it to the airwaves. Many a teen got their first car in 1979, too, and likewise blasted tons of hit songs from the era on their way to high school. Let’s look at just a few songs that made it to teen listeners’ car rotation that year. If you were young in 1979, a few of these hits might just ring a bell.

“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie from ‘Parallel Lines’

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Blondie was having a great time in 1979. After two minor hit albums, they finally reached the Top 10 in the US with Parallel Lines. And on that very album is the new wave, disco-flavored catchy hit “Heart Of Glass”. In fact, when most people think of Blondie, they think of this very song. Considering how openly teens in the late 1970s embraced new wave, this song definitely made it to more than a few teenagers’ car speakers at high volume that year.

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“Heart Of Glass” peaked at No. 1 in both the US and UK.

“My Sharona” by The Knack from ‘Get The Knack’

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This song from power pop outfit The Knack was massively popular with teens in 1979. Technically a one-hit wonder song, “My Sharona” was virtually inescapable on the radio through the second half of the year. Considering how wildly catchy the song is, I’m not surprised.

“My Sharona” by The Knack was an international hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 6 on the UK Singles chart.

“Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer from ‘Bad Girls’

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“Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer is just one of several hits from her album Bad Girls. And it’s one that teenage disco and rock fans alike couldn’t get enough of. This entry on our list of songs from 1979 that teens loved was a smash hit on the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and numerous other international charts. Listen closely, and you’ll hear Giorgio Moroder’s disco flavor along with a killer guitar solo from Steely Dan’s Jeff “Skunk” Baxter.

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