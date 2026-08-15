4 Country Songs From 1998 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

Even people who claim they don’t like country music likely enjoy the music of the 1990s. The entire decade has some of the best songs in the genre, including these four country songs. All out in 1998, they are so good, it’s likely that every 90s kid still knows them by heart today.

“I’m Alright” by Jo Dee Messina

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A No. 1, multi-platinum hit for Jo Dee Messina, “I’m Alright” is the title track of her sophomore album. Interestingly, Phil Vassar is the only writer of the fun tune.

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The optimistic song says, “I’m all, I’m all, I’m alright / It’s a beautiful day not a cloud in sight so I guess I’m doin’ alright / Oh, oh, I’m alright / Got a good old friend here with me tonight and I guess I’m doin’ alright.”

“This Kiss” by Faith Hill

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Faith Hill’s first crossover hit, “This Kiss” is on Faith, her third studio album. The song was written by Beth Nielsen Chapman, Robin Lerner, and Annie Roboff. One of Hill’s most successful songs, “This Kiss” was originally written for Britney Spears or Brandy.

The uptempo tune says, “It’s that pivotal moment / It’s, ah, impossible / This kiss, this kiss / Unstoppable / This kiss, this kiss.”

Hill was pregnant with her second daughter, Maggie, during the filming of the video for “This Kiss”.

“I Just Want To Dance With You” by George Strait

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On Strait’s One Step At A Time album is “I Just Want To Dance With You”. One of Strait’s many No. 1 hits, Roger Cook and John Prine are the writers of this song.

The simple love song says, “I want to dance with you, twirl you all around the floor / That’s what they intended dancin’ for / I just want to dance with you / I want to dance with you, hold you in my arms once more / That’s what they invented dancin’ for / I just want to dance with you.”

“Wide Open Spaces” by The Chicks

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“Wide Open Spaces” is the second consecutive No. 1 single by The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks). Written by Susan Gibson, “Wide Open Spaces” is the title track of The Chicks’ debut album.

An anthem of freedom, “Wide Open Spaces” says, “She needs wide open spaces / Room to make her big mistakes / She needs new faces / She knows the high stakes.“

A four-week No. 1 hit, The Chicks earned CMA Awards for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for this song.

Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage