7 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Only Sound Good When They’re Played Loud

Listening to rock songs at a reasonable, not-too-loud volume is a little bit like eating cake with no icing. You can technically do that, sure, but something about it feels weird, almost as if you’re not eating cake (or listening to rock music) at all. Simply, sweetly put: rock music sounds better, dare I say it only sounds good, when played loud. And that includes these seven cuts from the 1970s.

“Into The Void” by Black Sabbath

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Black Sabbath closes its 1971 album, Master Of Reality, with the sludgiest, doomiest guitar riffs possible. “Into The Void” is best presented at a volume level that allows Tony Iommi’s guitar tone to completely take over your brain. Stank face not even optional. It’s a full-blown requirement, if not a knee-jerk reaction already.

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“Overkill” by Motörhead

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All Motörhead music should be loud as a general rule, but few rock songs boast this requirement quite like “Overkill”. The title track to the band’s second studio album says it all right there. How else are you going to enjoy the double bass drum if you don’t play this one at a ludicrous volume?

“Since I’ve Been Loving You” by Led Zeppelin

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One of the sultrier rock songs on this playlist of songs to turn up loud, “Since I’ve Been Loving You” appeared on Led Zeppelin’s third eponymous album. This slow, bluesy groove ebbs and flows, eventually climaxing with Robert Plant’s vocals and Jimmy Page’s guitar blending together perfectly.

“Shine On You Crazy Diamond” by Pink Floyd

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No parts are necessary, because all nine parts of Pink Floyd’s “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” deserve to be listened to loud. If anything, this is more a matter of functionality than preference. The song begins in such a quiet, delicate way that you might miss the full impact of the musical build-up if you don’t turn up the volume.

“Black Betty” by Ram Jam

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Rock ‘n’ roll one-hit wonders Ram Jam really hit the nail on the head with their cover of the traditional blues tune “Black Betty”. Besides the fact that it’s very fun to sing all the “bam-a-lam”s as loud as you can, this impressive rock jam deserves as much juice as your speakers can dole out.

“You Make Loving Fun” by Fleetwood Mac

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Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun” off their magnum opus, Rumours, is proof that rock songs don’t have to be guitar-led to be deserving of a loud playback. This Christine McVie number is so infectiously groovy, turning it up seems like the most obvious choice.

“Baba O’Riley” by The Who

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As one of the first bands to really pride themselves on being as loud as possible, The Who are a must-have on any loud rock song playlist. “Baba O’Riley” is especially satisfying at a high volume, thanks to the slow build-up of synthesizer arpeggios giving way to Pete Townshend’s powerful guitar.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns