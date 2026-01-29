3 Pop Stars From the 2010s Who Are Known by Just One Name

When you’re a pop star in today’s modern fast-paced age, you need an edge, you need a hook. And sometimes that can come with your dress or appearance, sometimes that can come with a singing style or song subject, and sometimes that can come from your name.

In the world of pop music, it can help to keep your stage moniker short but sweet. That’s why some stars work to find the perfect one-word name. That’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. Indeed, these are three pop stars from the 2010s known by just one name.

Kesha

The pop star Kesha has made headlines ever since she rose to popularity in the 2000s. But today, Kesha stands for strength and determination. She has fought through a lot, as anyone who has followed her social media of late can attest to, and she’s come out the other side as a paragon for endurance. (For more on Kesha, read our interview with her here). As for her music, that never disappoints. Kesha knows how to grab your attention from the moment you hear her name.

Rihanna

Rihanna needs no introduction. The photogenic performer, fashion icon, and business mogul has made an impression on the globe unlike any other. But none of her glamorous endeavors would be possible if it wasn’t for her talent at drawing eyes and ears in the world of pop music. Indeed, with hit after hit to her name, Rihanna even wowed fans several years ago by playing the Super Bowl halftime special. She can do it all and while her unique born name wasn’t immediately recognizable when she came up, Rihanna has made it worthy of becoming familiar in all households.

Adele

Adele has made a name for herself on the pop music landscape over the past decade-plus thanks to her larger-than-life swelling vocals. And perhaps nowhere were those vocals more appreciated than with her 2015 single, “Hello”, from her album that year, 25. The track opens with a melancholy greeting and then the singer proceeds to take us through the notes of a breakup. Only Adele could make such a sad story so palatable. All she needed was her voice and her single name as an introduction. Hello.

