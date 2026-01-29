Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Set for 2026 GRAMMY Awards—Here’s Who’s Performing

The 2026 GRAMMY Awards will pay tribute to the Prince of Darkness. During the annual ceremony’s In Memoriam segment, Post Malone will perform a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne alongside some other big names.

Producer and songwriter Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Slash will also be part of the Osbourne tribute.

Osbourne, a five-time GRAMMY winner, died in July 2025 after a heart attack. He was 76.

The In Memoriam segment will honor other musical legends who died over the last year. Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson will lead the portion of the show.

Meanwhile, Ms. Lauryn Hill will perform in honor of D’Angelo and Roberta Flack, both of whom won four GRAMMYs over their lifetime. The former artist died in October 2025 after a cancer battle, while the latter one, died in February 2025 from ALS.

What to Expect from the 2026 GRAMMY Awards

The GRAMMYs will include several show-stopping performances outside of the In Memoriam segment.

During a Best New Artist feature, this year’s nominees—a group that’s made up of Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías—will perform.

Clipse and Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter will also take the stage during the show.

As for the night’s nominees, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nods. He’s followed by Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut, each of whom are up for seven awards. Those with six nominations include Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2026 GRAMMYs will take place Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images