3 Power Ballads From 1984 That Still Hit Me in the Gut Today

The 1980s really were the decade of power ballads. And while many listeners nowadays might find these songs to be on the cheesy side, I think they had a certain kind of emotional and nostalgic appeal. I also think the following power ballads from 1984 are still quite likable today. Let’s dive in!

“I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner

There was no avoiding this one. Is there a more iconic power ballad of the mid-1980s? That’s up to your personal opinion. Still, one can’t deny that “I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner has really stood the test of time. This Agent Provocateur single is a standout hit and one of Foreigner’s signature songs. It comes as no surprise that this power ballad topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1984, among quite a few international charts.

“Sister Christian” by Night Ranger

“Sister Christian” by Night Ranger is a bit of an underrated entry on our list of power ballads from 1984. Though, it was pretty far from underrated back in the 1980s. “Sister Christian” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock chart in the US. This glam metal jam remains Night Ranger’s biggest hit, and it’s been used in everything from Boogie Nights to Friday The 13th. Honestly, when I think of the 1980s on a cultural level, I think of this power ballad from Night Ranger.

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon enjoyed several hits in the 1980s. However, few are as memorable to me as this entry on our list of power ballads from 1984. “Can’t Fight This Feeling” is a total arena rock classic, and Kevin Cronin definitely knew what he was doing when he wrote it. The song topped the Hot 100 upon its release, and it also did quite well in Canada, the UK, and elsewhere. According to Cronin himself, the lyrics to this quintessential power ballad were written several years before, and he even recorded a demo of the tune upon his brief departure from REO Speedwagon in the 1970s. Thank goodness he rejoined and gave the song another shot!

Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images