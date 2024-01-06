New Song Saturday: Hear New Tracks from G. Love, Brittney Spencer, Sleater-Kinney, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we are sharing four new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Sleater-Kinney, Brittney Spencer, G. Love, NLE Choppa, and more.

“Cold Beverage – Live at the Knitting Factory, NYC, NY – 7/20/1994,” G. Love & Special Sauce

Philadelphia-born, genre-bending group G. Love & Special Sauce is set to reissue its self-titled debut LP on January 12. To whet the appetites of fans, G. Love has shared the previously unreleased track, “Cold Beverage – Live at the Knitting Factory, NYC, NY – 7/20/1994,” from the upcoming reissue, G. Love & Special Sauce (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition). Check out the new live track here below.

“Night In,” Brittney Spencer

Breakout country artist Brittney Spencer released her latest single this week, the rocking, sticky “Night In.” (And who doesn’t enjoy a good night in?) In the song, Spencer talks about the benefits of chilling at home. It’s the anthem for the serial ghoster. Check out the new track below, the latest from her forthcoming LP My Stupid Life, which is due out January 19.

“Lullaby,” Britti

Rising Americana artist Britti, who’s signed to Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label, released her latest single this week. The new track, “Lullaby,” comes ahead of her new album Hello, I’m Britti, which is set to drop on February 2. Check out the stirring single from the New Orleans artist you want to get to know here below.

“But I Been Here,” Markee Steele

Burgeoning rapper Markee Steele released his latest album this week, Sophomore Slump. On it, the lyrical wizard includes the standout track, “But I Been Here,” which showcases his sharp tongue and deep vocabulary. Check out the track from the 9th Wonder protege here below.

“Untidy Creature,” Sleater-Kinney

Pacific Northwest indie rockers Sleater-Kinney shared their newest single this week, “Untidy Creature.” The song is featured on the band’s new album, Little Rope, which is due out January 19. Check out the wailing, emotive new track from the group here below.

“Auntie Living Room,” NLE Choppa

Memphis-based rapper NLE Choppa released his latest music video this week for the track, “Auntie Living Room.” The song, which comes from his 2023 LP Cottonwood 2: Deluxe 2.0, showcases NLE Choppa’s quick tongue and sense for what matters most in the world: life, death and love. Check it out here below.

“Days Can Turn Around,” Sarah Jarosz

Beloved Americana artist Sarah Jarosz shared her latest music video for the new single, “Days Can Turn Around.” The new song also comes from Jarosz’ anticipated new album, Polaroid Lovers, which is due out on January 26. Check out the mellow, twnagy new offering from Jarosz here below.

“Just Another Rainbow,” Liam Gallagher and John Squire

Liam Gallagher and John Squire of The Stone Roses have teamed up for a new collaborative single, “Just Another Rainbow.” More music from the tandem is due to drop later this year. Check out the new dream-like single here below.

“Ezekiel’s Wheel,” Erick The Architect featuring George Clinton

Insightful lyricist Erick the Architect released his latest single this week, “Ezekiel’s Wheel,” which features singer/songwriter George Clinton. The song comes from Erick’s debut solo album, I’ve Never Been Here Before, which is set to drop on February 23. Check out the new track with the Parliament-Funkadelic legend here below.

“What Do I Know,” Elvie Shane

Beloved songwriter and performer Elvie Shane announced his next LP is set to drop on April 19. That record, DAMASCUS, will include his latest acoustic-driven single, the big-voiced, epic “What Do I Know,” which you can check out here below.

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine / Courtesy Shore Fire