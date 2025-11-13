3 Psychedelic Rock Albums From the 1960s That Simply Don’t Get Enough Praise

The most famous psychedelic rock albums from the 1960s are by The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, The Doors, the Grateful Dead, and Cream. You might not know every late 60s album created by those bands, but you surely know of at least three. However, you probably don’t know the names of these three psychedelic rock albums from the 1960s, because they simply don’t get enough praise.

Videos by American Songwriter

Formed in San Francisco in 1967, Fifty Foot Hose is one of the most underrated players of the late-1960s psychedelic rock scene. Following their formation, the band released their debut album, Cauldron, in 1968. Though, and unsurprisingly, the album was not a commercial success, but has since garnered a significant cult-following.

Devout rock ‘n’ roll fans and rock historians have come to love this album due to its over-the-line experimentation. Many popular psychedelic albums from the 1960s were rooted in some type of musical precedent, but not this one, as FFH created a new space with hand-built electronic devices like audio generators, sirens, and theremins

‘Underground‘ by Electric Prunes

In the 1960s, the Electric Prunes were a moderate commercial success, as they scored hits with singles “I Had Too Much To Dream” and “Get Me To The World On Time”. In addition to those singles, the group’s magnum opus is their 1967 album, Underground, which peaked at No. 172 on the Billboard 200.

Reaching No. 172 on the Billboard 200 is impressive, but it is not incredibly memorable. That being so, the Electric Prunes’ Underground has faded into obscurity over the years. Which is a shame, because this album makes the work of The Doors and Jefferson Airplane look like child’s play.

‘Tomorrow’ by Tomorrow

Tomorrow was an English psychedelic rock group that never hit the big time, but they certainly had the talent to do so. Formed in 1967, Tomorrow sank their teeth into the psychedelic fad of the late 1960s, but they did so in an original manner, and their debut self-titled album suggests just that.

Released in 1968, the album includes the hit, “Excerpt From A Teenage Opera” and UK psychedelic scene classic, “My White Bicycle”. In short, Tomorrow seemingly had one main objective with this album—to melt the listener’s face clean off their head. To us, they achieve just that, as listening to the track from start to finish is truly an out-of-body experience.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images