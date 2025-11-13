“If They Ask for Ozzy, He’s Not Here”: Ozzy Osbourne Was Hospitalized Two Weeks Before Farewell Gig, Sharon Reveals

Even with Ozzy Osbourne struggling with several health issues over the last few years, the singer wanted nothing more than to perform one last time. In July, he received that chance at the Back to the Beginning concert. Able to reunite with Black Sabbath for one last show, the concert brought millions of fans around the world together. Sadly, only two weeks later, Ozzy passed away. And now, speaking about the concert, Sharon Osbourne revealed that Ozzy was hospitalized before the show.

Appearing on The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon sat beside her children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, as they recounted stories of their father and husband. Apparently, as the Back to the Beginning concert approached, Ozzy found himself in the hospital.

Knowing how important the show was, the family took extra steps to make sure nobody found out about Ozzy. “We had all the security and the hospital – the hospital was amazing, they really were – the people at the front desk were told, ‘Nobody, if they ask for Ozzy, he’s not here. Nobody’s allowed up,’ all of that.”

Ozzy Osbourne Vs. John Osbourne

With staff and security on alert, it was only a matter of time before someone found out. Sharon continued, “This guy comes up and says, ‘I want to see John Osbourne (Ozzy’s legal name)’ so of course there’s a red light and they go, ‘Who are you?’ and he goes, ‘I’m his brother.’”

Somewhat confused on the individual found out about Ozzy, Sharon wanted to know more. “I sent security down and I said, ‘Find out who this guy is, he’s definitely from the press.’ They’re not the most polite in the world; they’re the most threatening.”

While security pressed the person for information, he demanded to see his brother. With neither party backing down, Sharon learned that there was another patient in the hospital named John Osbourne. “This guy kept saying, ‘He’s my brother, he knows I’m coming.’ After harassing this poor man, (they found out) there was (another) John Osbourne in the hospital, and it was his brother. We felt so terrible.”

In the end, the mix-up became a reminder of how fiercely Ozzy’s family protected him during his final days and just how deeply he was loved.

