6 Top Records From 1966 That Never Get Old No Matter How Many Times I Listen

I’ve burnt myself out on plenty of songs in my day, playing them ad nauseam until I can’t stomach another spin. But no matter how many times I drop a needle on these popular records from 1966, they stay just as fresh and catchy as the last time I heard them.

“Monday, Monday” by The Mamas & The Papas

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If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: I love The Mamas & The Papas. Specifically, I love their debut, which features the incredible track “Monday, Monday”. Surprisingly (to me, anyway), this wasn’t a favorite among the group’s members. However, decades later, I still love it just as much as when I first heard it.

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“These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra

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Thank goodness Nancy Sinatra had the foresight to tell Lee Hazlewood not to record this song, even though he wrote it. Sinatra was right. It sounded better coming from a femme: sassy, defiant, and flirty. Had Hazlewood been the artist to make this track famous, it might not be as timeless as I find it today.

“Sunshine Superman” by Donovan

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I’ve always loved “Sunshine Superman” by Donovan. But I only recently learned he wrote the song as a transatlantic love letter to a woman he knew would be listening to the radio. As a recording artist, that’s a pretty baller move. Unsurprisingly, it worked, and Donovan and his wife, Linda Lawrence, are still together.

“Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones

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Of the vast musical catalogue The Rolling Stones have amassed over the years, in this writer’s humble opinion, I feel like “Paint It Black” is one of the best encapsulations of the band’s attitude, ethos, and style. The 1966 release is one of The Stones’ earlier records, which also means it still features the late Brian Jones.

“Paperback Writer” by The Beatles

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As much as I love The Beatles’ ballads and trippy psychedelic numbers, there’s something undeniably enduring about their good, old-fashioned, straightforward rock ‘n’ roll. Songs like their 1966 release “Paperback Writer”, ones that are driving, to the point, and energetic, are perfect examples of their more upbeat records.

“My Generation” by The Who

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Of all the incredible records The Who have put out over the years, a personal favorite for me is their 1966 release “My Generation”. No matter how many times I listen, it never gets old, even as I technically do. Roger Daltrey’s lamentations about his age group are something anyone can relate to, no matter how old they get. In fact, they might even relate to it more strongly with each passing year.

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