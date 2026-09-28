3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s That My Two-Year-Old Loves Dancing To

My two-year-old loves a song with a good beat. She also loves a mellow groove. Really, she just loves to dance. Any song that lets her run around the living room to a melody and rhythm is her new fave.

Here below, that’s just what we wanted to highlight. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day my daughter loves to boogie to. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s my two-year-old loves dancing to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Genius Of Love” by Tom Tom Club from ‘Tom Tom Club’ (1981)

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This track captures my little gal’s attention almost immediately. Sometimes, she looks for her favorite stuffed animal to dance with him when this track comes on. There is little better than your favorite teddy bear being your midday dance partner, after all. But getting back to the music, “Genius Of Love” by Tom Tom Club is a go-to if we ever need our gal to burn off a little energy prior to bedtime. It’s just one of those songs anyone can enjoy and get down to, whether you’re 2 or 102.

“Pump Up The Volume” by MARRS (Single, 1987)

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This track has a beat that music fans of any age can enjoy. Rhythm is such an interesting thing. It gets our toes tapping and our hips swinging before we even really know it. It’s a physical response built into being a human being. And while my daughter might not yet be able to articulate it (she is just two, after all), she knows how to have fun dancing and grooving around the living room when certain songs (like this 1987 hit) come on.

“Baby, I Love Your Way/Freebird Medley” by Will To Power from ‘Will To Power’ (1988)

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Sometimes a track with a big beat is what gets you moving. Sometimes, though, you want something mellower, more relaxing. To groove out is a whole different thing than, say, to mosh in a mosh pit. Well, if you ever need something chill, just follow my daughter’s lead. She loves “Baby, I Love Your Way/Freebird Medley” by Will To Power. As soon as we fire up YouTube, it’s one of our immediate clicks. Five stars!

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