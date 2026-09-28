3 Country Songs From 1990 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows Today

The year 1990 was the start of one of the most important decades in country music, although no one likely knew it at the time. These are three of the best country songs from 1990, which helped influence the next 10 years. They are so good, almost every 90s kid likely still knows them by heart today.

“You Lie” by Reba McEntire

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“You Lie” is the first single from Reba McEntire’s Rumor Has It record. The song, written by Bobby Fischer, Charlie Black, and Austin Roberts, is one of McEntire’s many No. 1 singles.

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“You Lie” is a song about knowing a relationship is ending, even if one part of the couple isn’t ready to admit it yet. “You Lie” says in part, “But you know how much I love you / So you lie ’til you can find a way to say goodbye / You lie.”

Surprisingly, “You Lie” is actually a cover song. Before McEntire recorded “You Lie”, it was recorded by Cee Cee Chapman in 1988, as part of Twist Of Fate, her debut album.

“Love Without End, Amen” by George Strait

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George Strait includes “Love Without End, Amen” on his Livin’ It Up project. Aaron Barker is the sole writer of this feel-good tune.

The chorus of the sweet story song says, “And he said, ‘Let me tell you a secret about a father’s love / A secret that my daddy said was just between us.” / He said, ‘Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then / It’s a love without end, amen, it’s a love without end, amen.’”

“Love Without End, Amen” stayed at the top of the charts for an impressive five weeks. Livin’ It Up also includes “I’ve Come To Expect It From You”, another No. 1 single for Strait.

“Jukebox In My Mind” by Alabama

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“Jukebox In My Mind” became a four-week No. 1 single for Alabama. Written by Dave Gibson and Ronnie Rogers, “Jukebox In My Mind” is part of Alabama’s Pass It On Down album.

A song about heartache, “Jukebox In My Mind” says, “In the corner of my mind stands a jukebox / It’s playin’ all my favorite memories / One by one, they take me back / To the days when you were mine / And I can’t stop this jukebox in my mind.”

“Jukebox In My Mind” gave Alabama a Grammy nomination for Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal.

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