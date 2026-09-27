4 Garth Brooks Lyrics That Still Stop Us in Our Tracks

Garth Brooks is both a strong performer and songwriter. You might know him for “Friends In Low Places”, but chances are, if you listen to him, you’ll stick around for songs like these. Here are some Brooks lyrics that never fail to stop us in our tracks.

“Unanswered Prayers”

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“And just because, he doesn’t answer, doesn’t mean he don’t care / Some of God’s greatest gifts, are unanswered prayers.”

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“Unanswered Prayers” sings about a certain spiritual phenomenon that you probably only understand if you’ve been through it yourself. Sometimes prayers are answered, and sometimes they aren’t, but that can be just as much a blessing.

“If Tomorrow Never Comes”

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“If tomorrow never comes / Will she know how much I loved her? / Did I try, in every way, to show her every day / That she’s my only one?”

In this song, written by Brooks and Kent Blazy, Brooks poses a question. If he died tomorrow, would his partner know how much he cares? Brooks apparently tried to get “a thousand writers” to latch onto this idea. Blazy ended up being the perfect fit.

“The Dance”

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“Holding you, I held everything / For a moment wasn’t I the king / If I’d only known how the king would fall.”

“The Dance” is easily one of Brooks’ most revered songs. Written by Tony Arata, this song is about how all things that are truly worth it come with a little hardship. Brooks might not have penned this one, but man, he sure does sell it.

“Rodeo”

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“An’ she knows he’s gonna go / Well, it ain’t no woman, flesh and blood / It’s that damned old rodeo.”

“Rodeo” was released in 1991. The song is about a woman who knows she can’t compete with a man’s love for the rodeo.

Brooks talked about this song in the liner notes of The Hits, saying: “…The song ‘Rodeo’ was originally titled ‘Miss Rodeo.’ It was a female song, where the artist sang about how she could not compete with the sport of rodeo. I tried to get every female I know in the industry to cut this song. When the last told me she just didn’t hear it, I began to wonder if that meant I was supposed to do something with it…”

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