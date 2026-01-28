3 Rap Grammy Award Winners From 1996 With Songs We Still Know by Heart

In 1989, DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince received the first-ever rap Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for their track, “Parents Just Don’t Understand”. Since then, the genre has grown exponentially and so has its presence at the famed musical awards show.

Here below, we wanted to explore one of the first times when rap enjoyed a multitude of Grammy winners. It took a few years for the show to give out trophies to rap artists en masse, but in 1996 things started to shift. Indeed, these are three rap Grammy Award-winners from 1996 we still know by heart.

Coolio

One of the most popular songs of the 1990s—indeed, not just rap songs but songs, in general—was the track by Coolio, “Gangsta’s Paradise”. The gritty, cinematic track was released for the soundtrack for the film, Dangerous Minds. And while that movie hasn’t quite stood the test of time since the mid-90s, Coolio’s song certainly has, with its powerful chorus, vivid and honest lyrics, and effective attitude. The music video for the song was also quite popular on MTV back in the day. And for his efforts, Coolio took home the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance, beating out other artists like Dr. Dre, The Notorious B.I.G., and 2Pac.

Method Man

While Coolio took home the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance, it was the gravely-voiced Method Man who took home the trophy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. That was thanks to his collaboration with R&B sensation Mary J. Blige. The duo’s hit single, “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By” ,was all over the radio in the mid-90s. And it was the chemistry between Meth and Mary that made everyone pay attention.

Naughty By Nature

Rounding out the night, the East Orange, New Jersey-born rap group Naughty By Nature took home the coveted trophy for Best Rap Album at the 1996 ceremony. That honor came thanks to the group’s LP, Poverty’s Paradise. For the acknowledgement, Naughty By Nature beat out big names like Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and 2Pac.

Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns