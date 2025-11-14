3 Rare, Current Voices in Music We’ll Still Be Talking About in 30 Years

There’s no foolproof way to predict which artists will stand the test of time. There have been countless great talents that haven’t translated into multi-generational longevity. But a great voice will always have a good chance of lasting. Below, find three rare and current vocals that we will no doubt still be talking about in 30 years. Their voices are just that good.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 5 Classic Rock Songs Vocal Harmony Fans Will Love]

Raye

Raye is still in the early years of her career. It’s only been in the last couple of years that she’s reached a worldwide audience. But, in that short time, she’s made a strong impression.

Her infectious presence on stage is matched only by her incomparable vocals. Take her latest hit, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” for example. Not just anyone could sing these motormouth verses. Almost no one can sing them with the power and skill Raye does. Though it’s likely too early to make any definite call, we’ll still be talking about Raye’s live performances for decades to come.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Raye’s “Oscar Winning Tears”]

Yebba

Yebba is a vocalist’s vocalist. Fans listen to her in awe. Musicians are green with envy. Though not the biggest name around, her voice is one of the greatest in recent memory.

From intricate runs to powerful belts, Yebba can do it all. She’s delivered her own material as well as stellar covers. It’s a wonder she’s not bigger than she already is, but she has a legion of die-hard fans that make up for any mainstream attention. Music super fans won’t stop feteing this vocalist anytime soon.

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes is already an icon, to be fair. But she still has a lot of years to get under her belt before she reaches timeless legend status.

That kind of prestige only comes with time, and Howard certainly has the staying power to remain atop the music industry for many more years. Her voice has an emotional quality that no one else can produce. She can do gravely, growling tones, and stunning pure belts. Her voice knows no bounds, and thus so does her potential. Given her success thus far, we’d find it hard to believe the same level of adoration wouldn’t follow her for several more decades to come.

[RELATED: “Just Start Playing It”: The Boldness Behind the Meaning of “Hold On” by Alabama Shakes]

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images for Dick’s Sporting Goods)