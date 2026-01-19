Brad Paisley Recalls a Memorable Conversation Between His Son and Mick Jagger: “One of My Proudest Moments, Ever”

Getting the chance to sit down and share a drink with the legendary Mick Jagger sounds like a dream for most fans. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Jagger gained international fame thanks to helping form the Rolling Stones. Thanks to his contributions, he was even knighted in 2003. With fame, accolades, and more than a few hit songs, Jagger once shared a drink with Brad Paisley. While never forgetting that moment, the country singer admitted that what made the night memorable had more to do with his son than Jagger.

Appearing on TODAY with Hoda Kotb, Paisley discussed a few moments in his career with the host. And just like Jagger, the country had countless stories. “They had me open up a show or two for the stones and I said to Mick, ‘I got this bar/recording studio on my farm in Nashville, its real secluded, you ought to come to town and we’ll write, record and hang out.’”

Not believing Jagger would take his offer, a month later – Paisley received a call from the singer. Shocked, Paisley jumped at the opportunity. “One of my proudest moments, ever, is when Huck, my oldest, was probably 8 and we’re sitting at my bar and I made Huck a Shirley Temple.” He added, “I made Mick something harder, and myself something and we’re sitting around and Huck’s just sitting there nursing his drink like he’s Norm from Cheers, and here’s Mick having a beer next to my son.”

What Did Brad Paisley’s Son Ask Mick Jagger?

While completely soaking in the image of Jagger sharing a drink with his son, Paisley was shocked by what his son asked. “This is my proudest moment, but he [Huck] turns to Mick and says, ‘Mick, was Muddy nice?’ Mick says ‘excuse me?’ Then he says ‘Muddy Waters, was he nice?’”

For those needing a refresher, Muddy Waters was a blues singer who was instrumental in highlighting the blues scene after World War II. Some of his hit songs included “Hoochie Coochie Man” and “I’m Ready.” But the connection between Waters and Jagger happened in November 1981.

Putting on a concert at the Checkerboard Lounge in the South Side of Chicago, Waters took the stage with none other than the Rolling Stones. Throughout the evening, the icons performed songs like “Sweet Little Angel”, “Country Boy”, and more.

What did Jagger say about performing with Waters? He told Paisley’s son, “Yeah, yeah, he was great. He was so nice to us, he was a major influence on the Stones.”

Getting his answer, Paisley joked that his son responded, “That’s cool, I always wondered.” Content, the boy grabbed his drink and simply walked away, leaving the two to wonder about his fascination with Muddy Waters.

