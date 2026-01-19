Revisiting the Grammys: Which Record Should Have Won Album of the Year in 1988?

If you asked most musicians what Grammy they’d love to win someday, they’d probably tell you Album of the Year. Some of the most revered LPs in history have taken home that honor as the ultimate prize. U2 won that trophy during the Grammy ceremonies held in 1988 with their album The Joshua Tree. We’re here to decide if they deserved it, or if one of the other four contenders should have taken Album of the Year home instead. First, a look at the nominees.

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Whitney’ by Whitney Houston

Houston’s sophomore record improved on her debut because it ventured more into danceable territory. That allowed her youthful vigor to come to the fore on winning tracks like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “So Emotional.” Of course, she wasn’t going to completely abandon her go-to ballads, with “Didn’t We Almost Have It All” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” delivering the showstopping moments for which she was known.

‘Bad’ by Michael Jackson

There came a time when it just seemed like Jackson’s music lost some of its effortless magic. Bad feels like the moment that it started to become a bit more labored, a bit more calculated. Not that there aren’t still flashes of the dynamic brilliance of old, most notably on the hard-rocking “Dirty Diana” and the ebullient “The Way Make You Me Feel”. But too much of the album, especially the overblown title track, is trying too hard.

‘Trio’ by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt & Emmylou Harris

These kinds of all-star collabs often come off as toothless. The three legends here avoided that by choosing the material wisely and simply relying on the breathtaking beauty of their enmeshed vocals. An oft-heard oldie like “To Know Him Is To Love Him” becomes a transcendent experience in their hands. The solo showcases also hit hard, especially Linda Ronstadt’s devastating take on Linda Thompson’s “Telling Me Lies”.

‘Sign O’ The Times’ by Prince

Prince started and abandoned several different albums in the run-up to Sign O’ The Times. He took elements of all those projects, stirred them up, and came out with something sprawling and still coherent. The double album gave us a chance to hear all his copious talents coming to the fore. That included the lover-man balladry of “Slow Love”, the playful psychedelia of “Starfish And Coffee”, and the icy funk of the title track. And much more. So, so much more.

‘The Joshua Tree’ by U2

U2 had delivered a masterpiece with their previous record, The Unforgettable Fire, but it was an opaque, elusive one. By concentrating on the songwriting a bit more, they brought that brilliance to a level that the mainstream couldn’t deny. Songs like “With Or Without You”, “Where The Streets Have No Name”, and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” don’t sacrifice a bit of their depth for the relatability that made them huge hits.

The Verdict

Bad can’t hold a candle to Thriller (not much can), and it’s honestly the weakest of the albums here. Even though Whitney captures Houston at the absolute peak of her powers, she was still, as she would be her entire career, far better than the material she received.

The Joshua Tree is wonderful, but a bit front-loaded. Side Two drops off considerably. Trio doesn’t have a weak moment and would have been a deserving winner in many years. But how could we deny Sign O’ The Times, the finest album by the 80s greatest artist? That’s our choice for 1988 Album of the Year.

Photo By Larry Marano