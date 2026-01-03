3 R&B Rock Songs From 1955 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

One of the most important genres in the development of rock ‘n’ roll was R&B (rhythm and blues). Without it, there is no telling what the genre would have become, or what other influences rock ‘n’ roll would have pulled from. Frankly, it’s impossible to imagine rock ‘n’ roll without an undertone of R&B; that is just how crucial it is to the foundation of the genre. That being said, here are three R&B rock ‘n’ roll songs from 1955 that still shake the ground we stand on.

“Ain’t That A Shame” by Fats Domino

When it comes to the founding fathers of rock ‘n’ roll, Fats Domino is certainly on the list. Arguably the most influential and popular R&B figure of the 1950s, Domino made a name for himself thanks to hit singles such as “Blueberry Hill”, “I’m Walkin’”, “Blue Monday”, “Ain’t That A Shame”, and countless others.

In the year 1955, one of Domino’s biggest hits was “Ain’t That A Shame”. Released in April 1955, Domino’s single went on to peak at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 1 on Billboard‘s R&B chart. It was a crossover success, and consequently, it has become one of the most influential songs of the 1950s.

“I’ve Got A Woman” by Ray Charles

Ray Charles is not just one of the most influential figures in the development of modern rock ‘n’ roll, but he is also one of the most influential figures in the development of all modern music. His influence is unavoidable, as his contributions to music post-1950s are foundational in every sense of the word.

The catalog of Ray Charles is widely known across the world, but his most popular song is certainly his 1955 hit single, “I’ve Got A Woman”. Following its release, Ray Charles’ single landed at No. 1 on the R&B chart. Though, more importantly, the song has aged like fine wine as its sound is timeless and holds a nostalgic appeal that both old and new souls can’t get enough of.

“Maybellene” by Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry‘s 1955 single, “Maybellene,” is arguably one of the most successful debut singles in the history of music. After its July 1955 release, Chuck Berry instantaneously became a monster success, as it peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 1 on the R&B charts. However, and far more importantly, this single acted as a North Star for all of the rock groups and musicians that came after Berry in the 1960s.

This might be a hot take, but Chuck Berry’s “Maybellene” is one of the most important songs of all time. We could write you an essay as to why that is the case, but we’ll give you our short answer: without this song, The Beatles, The Byrds, The Rolling Stones, and nearly every band of the early 1960s would have likely sounded entirely different. Needless to say, Berry changed the course of music history with this one song.

Photo: Atlantic Records