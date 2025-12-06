3 Ridiculously Fun Country Songs You Need to Hear

Country music covers multiple heavy and serious topics, including love, grief, heartbreak, infidelity, and much more. However, the genre has a lighter side. Some country songs are just plain fun to listen to.

The songs below aren’t party anthems. There are no bonfires or girls in tight jeans driving trucks in the middle of a field. They aren’t exactly novelty songs meant to get a laugh from listeners, either. Instead, they’re fun story songs that many country fans have never heard.

1. “I Swear (To God)” by Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers has a real talent for writing fun country songs, and “I Swear (To God)” is a perfect example of that. The album opener from his 2017 album Purgatory gives listeners a look into the wild life he was living early in his career. Throughout the song, he sings about performing a good set for a good crowd before partying hard enough to forget the rest of the night. However, he’s not glorifying the wild nights. Instead, it comes off as a funny story.

At the same time, it’s a good look at his moral compass. In the chorus, he sings, Well, there ain’t nobody in my room tonight. / Goodnight, honey, honey, sleep tight, after detailing the antics of the night before. He’s seemingly assuring his significant other, “Yes, we got wild last night, but I went to bed alone.”

2. “Bible on the Dash” by Corb Lund and Hayes Carll

This list could have just been Corb Lund songs, honestly. While he is no stranger to dealing with heavy topics in his songs, this Canadian country singer/songwriter knows how to cut loose and have a little fun. Written by Jason Boland and Hayes Carll, “Bible on the Dash” is a great time.

The song is about the value of keeping a Bible on the dashboard of the touring van. The Good Book gets the boys out of a traffic stop. Then, they find themselves at a border crossing, hoping that it works with the agent and his dog.

3. “Rocky Mountain Rangers” by Colter Wall

Colter Wall is widely known for his cowboy songs. “Rocky Mountain Rangers” showcases his trademark Western sound, but tells the true story of a volunteer militia group.

The Rocky Mountain Rangers were mostly cowboys and ranchers who came together to fight in the 1885 North-West Rebellion in Canada. The song condenses the ragtag group’s short history into a few minutes.

