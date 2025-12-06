3 Classic Songs From the 1960s That Even Gen Z Will Get Addicted To

Some classic songs from the 1960s have stood the test of time in a big way, crossing the boundaries of time to still somehow resonate with today’s listeners. Many of those listeners weren’t even alive to experience the magic of the 1960s. And yet, many songs from that decade are already starting to get love from Gen Z and other younger generations. Let’s look at a few classic songs from the 1960s that I know the youngins will probably fall in love with eventually.

“Come Together” by The Beatles

Let’s be real. Any Beatles tune from the 1960s could have made it to this list. Gen Z has already jumped on The Beatles’ bandwagon that first started decades ago. The band’s longevity and legacy will probably last for decades more. “Come Together”, in my opinion, is one of their greatest and most enduring songs.

“Come Together” was released in 1969 on the band’s second-to-last album, Abbey Road. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release.

“Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix

While rock music is far from dead in the 2020s, one can’t deny that it has taken a bit of a backseat in favor of pop, electronica, hip-hop, and other genres. It’s just a matter of time before today’s younger generations discover the power of early-era rock music and the magic that a genius with an electric guitar could conjure. Considering Jimi Hendrix is considered the guitar god of the 1960s, I know that “Purple Haze” might just blow a few young minds once they discover this song.

“Purple Haze” was released in 1967 as a single by The Jimi Hendrix Experience. It continues to reach lists of the greatest songs of all time, and when it was first released, it was a No. 3 hit in the UK.

“California Dreamin’” by The Mamas & The Papas

Few songs can transport a person to a different era quite like this 1965 sunshine psychedelic pop tune by The Mamas & The Papas. “California Dreamin’” is one of the most classic songs of the 1960s, and one that predated the Summer of Love… or did they inspire it? Either way, this song is legendary, fun, and a standout example of what the 60s counterculture era was all about. I know it’s only a matter of time before younger listeners start to love it.

Photo by Courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.