4 Songs From 1966 Every 60s Kid Heard While Riding in the Family Car to School Each Morning

In 1966, no one knew what kind of songs they would hear when they turned on the radio. They might catch a song from the Beatles or one of the other British Invasion bands who were climbing the charts at the time. On the other hand, they might be treated to surf rock or soul tunes. So, no matter what, kids whose parents turned on the radio in the morning were almost guaranteed to start the day with good music.

Let’s roll back the clock to 1966 with songs that made a splash on the Billboard charts and took up space on the radio. These songs might transport 60s kids back to the good old days.

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“Good Vibrations” – Beach Boys

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The Beach Boys dropped this song in late 1966, and it topped the Hot 100 the next year. It didn’t matter if you lived in the middle of the most landlocked state in the Union. You were bound to hear “Good Vibrations” on the radio at least once a day. Decades later, it’s still a classic and remains in heavy rotation on golden oldies stations.

“These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” – Nancy Sinatra

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After five years of trying to find a hit, Nancy Sinatra topped the Hot 100 with this classic song from 1966. Written by her collaborator and producer Lee Hazlewood, it helped launch Sinatra’s recording career.

“I’m a Believer” – the Monkees

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The Monkeys nabbed the final No. 1 of 1966 with this Neil Diamond-penned song. “I’m a Believer” was much too catchy to not become a near-instant hit. It went on to be the biggest-selling song of 1977. Decades later, a cover of the song became a hit for Smash Mouth when they recorded it for the Shrek Soundtrack, introducing it to a new generation of fans.

“Wild Thing” – The Troggs

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The Troggs introduced caveman rock to the top of the chart with this song in 1966. The song was an early hit for the British rockers. Later, it was recorded by a long list of artists, including the Creatures, Jimi Hendrix, and the Runaways.

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