3 Rock Artists Who Vanished After Just One Perfect Album

If you make something perfect, why try to recreate it? Instead, isn’t it better to walk away with the audience wanting more? That was certainly the mindset of the three rock artists below. These musicians lasted only briefly in the industry before deciding to call it quits. While they didn’t enjoy decades of success like some of their peers, their one album is near-perfect, so we can’t really fault their approach.

The Sex Pistols

Given how beloved The Sex Pistols are, it might come as a shock to those who aren’t super familiar with their discography that they only have one major album. That album certainly was major, though, catapulting them to both stardom and infamy.

Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols turned rock on its head. The punk phenoms quickly established what the mindset was to be moving forward. From attacks on the Queen of England to calls for anarchy in their homeland, this album wasn’t like anything that came before it. Many tried to imbue their own albums with the same energy, but the truth is, this is the kind of record that only comes around once in a generation. Even the Sex Pistols themselves knew this, leading them to release only one record during their original tenure.

Blind Faith

Eric Clapton has gone through many bands throughout his life. Many of these ventures went as quickly as they came, including Blind Faith. This supergroup—featuring Steve Winwood, Ginger Baker, and Ric Grech—was both formed and disbanded in 1969. They had just enough time to release one self-titled album before calling it quits.

Despite not being the most instantly recognizable name to casual rock fans, Blind Faith’s sole album went No. 1 in both the U.S. and the U.K. It was highly controversial due to a cover featuring an underage girl, but it nevertheless earned fame (mostly after the original cover was replaced).

Jeff Buckley

Jeff Buckley is most known for his rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” That effort is enough to have earned him an enduring, posthumous career. But there’s a little more to discover about Buckley—albeit not much more. The iconic musician released only one album throughout his life, but he more than staked his claim in the music industry with it.

Grace has become a cult classic. The album wasn’t an instant success. It took a while to grow and earned most of its popularity after Buckley passed away in 1997. What those who didn’t appreciate this album back then missed was its many stunners, including “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” which has become a standout over time.

