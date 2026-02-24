3 Self-Referential Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s We Still Stan

Sometimes you just have to sing about yourself. What’s the expression? If you don’t love yourself, then no one else will? Well, the same goes for rock music. If you won’t tout yourself, then who will? So, go ahead and sing about your virtues from the highest rooftop!

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, that’s just what these rockers here below did. We wanted to dive into three classic rock songs from the 1980s that weren’t afraid to look in the mirror. Indeed, these are three self-referential classic rock songs from the 1980s we stan.

“Teenage Wildlife” by David Bowie from ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)’ (1980)

On this 1980 song from his album Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps), iconic rock artist David Bowie sings, “You’ll take me aside and say ‘Well, David, what shall I do? They wait for me in the hallway / I’ll say ‘Don’t ask me, I don’t know any hallways.’” But what does it mean? Some have thought it has to do with Bowie fans and imitators. But Bowie has said that the song might have to do with him talking to his younger self. But whatever is happening, Bowie singing about Bowie is always fun.

“Whiplash” by Metallica from ‘Kill ‘Em All’ (1983)

The phrase “speak it into existence” is a popular one today. But the idea of manifesting your own destiny has been around a long time. Just look at the 1983 track from Metallica, “Whiplash”. The Los Angeles-born heavy metal band projected their success from an early time in their career. Indeed, frontman James Hetfield sang on the tune, “Hotel rooms and motorways, life out here is raw / But we’ll never stop, we’ll never quit, ’cause we’re Metallica.” Say it loud and proud, James!

“Paper Cuts” by Nirvana from ‘Bleach’ (1989)

Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain was known to go off into another world at times. His mind could be another world that he would travel through, even while playing music. And on this song from the band’s debut 1989 LP, Bleach, Cobain begins to repeat his own band’s name over and over. “Nirvana, Nirvana…” Maybe he’s referencing the group, maybe he’s just found the place of bliss that the mystics talk about. Either way, only Cobain knew.

Photo by Pete Cronin/Redferns