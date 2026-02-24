The All-American Halftime Show Isn’t Done Yet With Big Plans Ahead

While Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show brought in over 120 million viewers, it also brought a great deal of backlash. When first announced as the halftime performer, Bad Bunny’s special moment was diminished as some NFL fans criticized the organization for wanting to highlight the Puerto Rican rapper. Although the criticism only played out on social media, Kid Rock and Turning Point USA decided to take action with the All-American Halftime Show. Garnering millions of views, it seems that the All-American Halftime Show is gearing up for something big in 2027.

There is no denying the massive appeal of the Super Bowl stage. Given its global brand, it is often considered the world’s biggest stage. Fans can see why with Bad Bunny performing in front of more than 120 million fans. But at the same time, the All-American Halftime Show surpassed 25 million views, according to Andrew Kolvet.

The All-American Halftime Show pulled in OVER 25 MILLION views on just YouTube and Rumble alone, with a lot of large groups watching together, so the number of viewers is likely far higher. And the numbers are still climbing (broadcast partners, fast channel partners, and final… pic.twitter.com/qNw3wfXrXR — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 9, 2026

A spokesperson for Turning Point, Kolvet praised the production, tweeting, “The All-American Halftime Show pulled in OVER 25 MILLION views on just YouTube and Rumble alone, with a lot of large groups watching together, so the number of viewers is likely far higher. And the numbers are still climbing (broadcast partners, fast channel partners, and final counts incoming).”

Breaking Down The Numbers For The All-American Halftime Show

With the All-American Halftime Show gaining big numbers, Kolvet promised that the future was bright for the patriotic celebration. “Based on tonight’s success, we have committed to running it back again next year. The All-American Halftime Show will be back in 2027.”

Now, breaking down the numbers – the All-American Halftime Show only garnered a portion of what the Super Bowl Halftime Show received. But looking at the reception, the special celebration soared above shows like American Idol and The Voice.

When Jamal Roberts won season 23 of American Idol, 6.5 million watched. The year before, Abi Carter’s win was watched by 5.6 million people. Jumping to The Voice, the season finale, on average, had between 4 million and 6 million viewers.

Still, the numbers tell only part of the story. While the All-American Halftime Show may not rival the Super Bowl’s massive reach, its rapid rise shows there is clearly an audience eager for the alternative production.

With the organizers already promising a return in 2027, the real question now isn’t whether the show will come back – but how big it could become the next time around.







