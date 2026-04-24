3 Rock Band Comebacks That Actually Worked

Sometimes music careers aren’t linear. Many times, bands take missteps or fall short of the track record they set for themselves. Having to forge a career comeback at some point isn’t uncommon. Many legendary bands experienced a time of relative obscurity. The three iconic rock bands below all had to dust themselves off and start anew. They experienced some of the genre’s greatest comebacks. It’s difficult to reinvent yourself after falling out of the spotlight. Nevertheless, these groups did it.

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Aerosmith

After Aerosmith splintered in the late 70s and early 80s, their legacy fractured. Despite their efforts after losing key members, the rock band couldn’t maintain its fame. It wasn’t until Run-D.M.C. gave the group a leg up that they were able to bring themselves back to their former glory.

Shortly after the success of the “Walk This Way” remix, Aerosmith released Permanent Vacation—an effort to capitalize on the traction the younger group gave them. It worked tenfold, completely reinvigorating Aerosmith and making them the enduring band they are today.

Santana

By the 90s, Santana had pretty much come and gone. Carlos Santana struggled to gain any real commercial success over the years. He and the rest of the band needed one big move to brush themselves off and get back to the top of the charts. That move was Supernatural.

This collaborative album featured many of the day’s biggest names, including Rob Thomas, Michelle Branch, Eric Clapton, Lauryn Hill, and many more. This album broke the record Michael Jackson set with Thriller for the most-honored album at the Grammy Awards. There was no mistaking that Santana’s comeback was a success.

AC/DC

It can be hard for a band to carry on in the wake of losing a band member, especially if that band member is the frontman. Bon Scott was the identity of AC/DC for so long. After he passed in 1980, how AC/DC would proceed became a popular question.

However, the band managed to brush themselves off, hire Brian Johnson to take over vocals, and release one of their most popular albums to date, Back In Black. This record remains their calling card, which isn’t always the case for a comeback album. They managed to take a major, devastating blow, turn it around, and make magic from the fractured pieces of their group.

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