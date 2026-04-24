Shania Twain Wrestles With One Pressing Question for ACM Awards Hosting Duties

While the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards are still a few weeks away, the producers have consistently promoted it as one of the biggest nights in the genre. Matching a performance list that included Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, and more, Shania Twain was announced as this year’s host. Marking the first time she has hosted the event, Twain found herself struggling with a choice – what to wear for such a monumental night.

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On Wednesday, the ACM Awards revealed that Twain would be hosting. It didn’t take long after the announcement that the singer shared her excitement, telling fans, “It’s such an honor to be part of this incredible night celebrating Country Music’s biggest stars, especially with so many talented women leading nominations this year. I can’t wait to welcome all of the fans and artists out for this unforgettable night.”

Although excited, Twain already felt the stress that came with hosting the ACM Awards. She added, “First time hosting the ACM Awards !! Now what will I wear? Looking forward to a night of Country Music and celebrating musical talent in my favourite city!”

[RELATED: Shania Twain Set to Light Up the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards as Host]

Shania Twain Is No Stranger To The ACM Awards

With a career lasting over four decades, fans can expect nothing less than a show-stopping wardrobe to match the moment. With a career lasting over four decades, Twain knows a thing or two about making a statement both on and off the stage.

Twain’s hosting announcement comes after the ACM Awards were helmed by Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and Reba McEntire. Adding another classic singer to the hosting lineup, the ACM CEO, Damon Whiteside, said, “Shania has an impressive history on the ACM Awards stage including her win of the coveted ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy and receiving the ACM Poet’s Award honoring her prolific songwriting career.”

Having celebrated Twain’s career in the past, this year – the ceremony is on her shoulders. Don’t miss the 2026 ACM Awards, airing on Sunday, May 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Prime Video. Fans without the streaming service can watch the awards on Twitch or using the Amazon Music app.

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)