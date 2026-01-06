3 Rock Bands That Will Probably (Definitely) Never Get Back Together

Some bands that made it big in the rock scene of the 20th century have since reunited. Some are even still together and making music today. But when it comes to the following three famous rock bands, don’t hold your breath; they are definitely never going to get back together.

The Smiths

Indie rock outfit The Smiths took the world by storm in the 1980s. And, sadly, the outfit was short-lived, only lasting from 1982 to 1987. And the potential for a reunion has been shot down multiple times, even though most of the main former members are still alive and kicking.

In 2024, Morrissey claimed that he accepted an offer to reunite the band, but Johnny Marr did not. Marr would later dismiss the potential of a reunion based on Morrissey’s controversial political views. The two have been beefing back and forth since then. And, in 2025, Mike Joyce put reunion rumors to bed by noting that, without the late Andy Rourke (who passed in 2023), a reunion would be impossible.

The Kinks

Famed 1960s rock band The Kinks, led by brothers Ray and Dave Davies, first kicked off back in 1962. They ultimately broke up in 1997, following years of a tumultuous relationship between the two brothers. The now-former members worked on their solo careers for some time, but they did anticipate a reunion starting in 2018. However, Ray Davies said in 2020 that he’d “like to work with Dave again,” insinuating that there wasn’t much in the way of a plan for a reunion. In 2021, Dave Davies noted that they had a lot of material and a reunion “could still happen.” Unfortunately, member Mick Avory noted in 2023 that the beef between the brothers effectively put a damper on any potential reunion, along with health issues some of the bands have dealt with in recent years. Several other members of the band have since passed on as well.

The Beatles

Well, this entry on our list of rock bands that will never get back together was inevitable. Not only do I believe they wouldn’t have reunited anyway, but there’s also no chance of the Fab Four reuniting today, as both John Lennon and George Harrison have since passed away in 1980 and 2001, respectively. The two surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, remain good friends today. And according to reports from 2025, they might even reunite for a children’s film created by McCartney.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images