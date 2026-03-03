3 Rock Giants From the 1970s Who Quietly Made Some of Their Best Music in the 1990s

There is a connection between the soft rock of the 70s and the alt-rock movement of the 90s. Some rock giants who earned fame much earlier found a new heyday in the 90s. While many 70s rockers were becoming antiquated by the time the 90s rolled around, the three below were proving themselves as viable, forward-thinking musicians.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: On This Day in 1975, the Eagles Went No. 1 With a Song Birthed in a West Hollywood Restaurant Booth]

Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac made a long-awaited return to music in 1997 with The Dance. This live album saw them dust off many familiar favorites and debut some newer offerings. Among the tracklist was a 90s-tinged track titled “Bleed To Love Her.” Though this song wouldn’t get a studio recording until some years later, the live version was enough to cement the idea that Fleetwood Mac wasn’t just resting on name recognition; they were out to prove they were still innovating.

“Bleed To Love Her” flexes Lindsey Buckingham’s guitar work and understanding of current trends at the time. Some 90s songs bleed into 70s hits, and vice versa. If you didn’t know any better, you might think this song was released much earlier in Fleetwood Mac’s career. But it’s not just that this song calls to mind what made the band so popular in the first place; it’s that it gave them a makeover that helped them survive in the cultural conversation for decades longer.

Tom Petty

Tom Petty released one of his most famous songs in 1994, “Wildflowers.” Again, you’d be forgiven for thinking this song came out in the 70s, given how in line with that era of rock it is. But, on the other hand, this song worked perfectly well within the 90s framework, once again proving the indelible connection between the two eras.

“Wildflowers” proved that Petty still had plenty to say after being a rock giant for decades. This song is not only one of Petty’s most famous works ever but also one of the most famous songs in rock as a whole. We’d shy away from naming Petty’s best offering, but this 90s track is certainly in the running.

Neil Young

Neil Young is often considered the godfather of a 90s staple sub-genre: grunge. Despite being a folk icon first and foremost, his point of view and gritty instrumentation helped shape future generations of rockers. But, he wasn’t resigned to a legacy act by the 90s; he was still playing and innovating alongside the musicians he helped boost.

Like Petty, Young earned one of his most famous songs in the 90s, “Harvest Moon.” This song brought back the 70s haze, albeit with a modern edge. This song continues to be one of Young’s biggest calling cards among younger generations, reinventing his career.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)