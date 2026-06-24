3 Rock Songs From 1963 That Every 60s Kid Still Knows by Heart Today

The year 1963 saw the release of some of the best rock songs from the 60s. Whether they were happy songs, heartbreak songs, or something else entirely, these are three of the best rock songs from 1963, songs that every 60s kid still knows by heart today.

“Mean Woman Blues” by Roy Orbison

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“Mean Woman Blues” was first recorded by Elvis Presley. Presley’s version, out in 1957, appears on his Loving You album. Six years later, Roy Orbison released “Real Woman Blues” as a single. Although it was not included on a record, it became a Top 5 hit for Orbison.

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Written by Claude Demetrius, “Mean Woman Blues” says, “She got ruby lips, she got shapely hips, yeah / Boy she makes ole Roy-oy flip / I got a woman mean as she can be / Some-a-times I think she’s almost mean as me.”

“If You Wanna Be Happy” by Jimmy Soul

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Jimmy Soul had one big hit, and it’s “If You Wanna Be Happy”. The title track of his sophomore album, “If You Wanna Be Happy” is written by Rafael de Leon, Joseph Royster, Carmella Guida, and Frank Guida. The song is based on a 1930s song, “Ugly Woman”, by Royster. Later, Carmella Guida and Frank Guida adapted the song for Soul.

“If You Wanna Be Happy” is Soul’s only No. 1 single. The humorous song says, “But if you make an ugly woman your wife / You’ll be happy for the rest of your life / An ugly woman cooks meals on time / She’ll always give you peace of mind / If you wanna be happy for the rest of your life / Never make a pretty woman your wife / So from my personal point of view / Get an ugly girl to marry you.”

“My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Angels

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Few songs from the 60s are able to be sung along to as much as The Angels’ “My Boyfriend’s Back”. It is The Angels’ only song to go all the way to the top of the charts. “My Boyfriend’s Back” was written by Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein, and Richard Gottehrer. The song is reportedly based on an argument Feldman heard between a high school girl and a boy who was giving her trouble.

“My Boyfriend’s Back” says, “My boyfriend’s back he’s gonna save my reputation / Hey-la-day-la my boyfriend’s back / If I were you I’d take a permanent vacation / Hey-la, hey-la, my boyfriend’s back / Yeah, my boyfriend’s back / La-day-la, my boyfriend’s back / Look out now, yeah, my boyfriend’s back / La-day-la, my boyfriend’s back / I could see him comin’/ La-day-la, my boyfriend’s back / So you better get a runnin’ / La-day-la, my boyfriend’s back / Alright now.”

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