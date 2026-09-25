3 Rock Songs From 1963 That Still Make Me Smile Today

Rock music in the early 1960s had its own unique sound and style. An era of music that is nearly timeless, these are three of the best rock songs that came out in 1963. They are so good, I can’t help but smile when I hear them today.

“(You’re The) Devil In Disguise” by Elvis Presley

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“(You’re The) Devil In Disguise” is one of Presley’s many hit singles. The song, written by Bill Giant, Bernie Baum, and Florence Kaye, peaked in the Top 5, although it hit No. 1 in numerous other countries.

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A song calling out a woman for her indiscretions, “(You’re The) Devil In Disguise” says,” You’re the devil in disguise / Oh, yes you are / The devil in disguise / You fooled me with your kisses / You cheated, and you schemed / Heaven knows how you lied to me / You’re not the way you seemed.”

When “(You’re The) Devil In Disguise” was released, it was not originally part of an album. Five years later, in 1968, Presley included this song on his compilation project, Elvis’ Gold Records, Vol. 4.

Presley released more than a dozen singles after“(You’re The) Devil In Disguise”. Still, this song is his last Top 5 hit until “Crying In The Chapel”, out in 1965.

“My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Angels

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The Angels’ only big hit, “My Boyfriend’s Back” remains one of the most popular songs of the 1960s. The title track of their sophomore album, Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein, and Richard Gottehrer are the three writers of the uptempo tune.

“My Boyfriend’s Back” says, “My boyfriend’s back he’s gonna save my reputation / Hey-la-day-la my boyfriend’s back / If I were you I’d take a permanent vacation / Hey-la, hey-la, my boyfriend’s back / Yeah, my boyfriend’s back.”

The song has since been covered multiple times, including by The Chiffons and Martha and the Vandellas. In 1983, Melissa Manchester had a Top 40 hit with her version of this song.

“It’s My Party” by Lesley Gore

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“It’s My Party” is Lesley Gore’s debut single. It is also the only No. 1 hit of her career. On her freshman I’ll Cry If I Want To record, the song was written by Herb Wiener, John Gluck Jr., and Wally Gold.

An innocent song about lost love, “It’s My Party” begins with the chorus, which says, “It’s my party, and I’ll cry if I want to / Cry if I want to / Cry if I want to / You would cry too, if it happened to you.”

Although Gore didn’t have another single reach the top of the charts, she did have other successful songs. “Judy’s Turn To Cry”, “She’s A Fool”, and “You Don’t Own Me” all reached the Top 5.

“It’s My Party” was produced by Quincy Jones. In 2010, Amy Winehouse released a cover of this song for Q Soul Bossa Nostra, a Quincy Jones tribute album.

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