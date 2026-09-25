How To Celebrate Dolly Parton Day: 7 Ways To Spend the Day the Dolly Way

It’s the first annual “Dolly Day” since the country legend’s death. September 25, or “9 To 5”, has been dubbed a day of remembrance for this music icon and beloved philanthropist. If you’re looking for ways to get into the Dolly Parton spirit, try the seven ideas below.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Made One Exception to Her No-Visitors Rule Before Her Death]

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Comb Through the Catalog

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Parton has a mammoth-sized catalog. She has plenty of albums to keep you entertained for weeks. Dolly Day is a good excuse to comb through her discography. Revisit some staple tracks and find a few new hidden gems. Whether you stick to the hits or go deeper, this is stop one on the Dolly Day itinerary.

Donate a Book To Kids in Need

If Parton loved anything more than music, it was supporting literacy. Her Imagination Library has touched many lives since its inception. The best way to pay homage to this country great is to further that cause. Give a book, go to the library, or donate to Parton’s nonprofit. Any or all of these are prime Dolly Day activities.

Take a Trip to Dollywood… Virtually or Otherwise

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If you happen to be one of the lucky ones hanging around Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Dolly Day, you’re in the best spot possible. But if you’re anywhere else in the world, you can still soak up some of the energy from Parton’s namesake theme park. Watch a video of the park and try to put yourself in attendees’ shoes. It’s not quite the same as being there, but it’s better than nothing.

Dress Like Dolly

Take today as an excuse to don your pinkest outfit, dust on some glitter, and tease your hair up to heaven. Why not? No one can judge you for paying homage to this country legend by trying on her signature look.

Meet-Up With Other Dolly Fans

Music is best celebrated in community. Meet up with your Parton-loving friends or make new ones out and about. Share a mutual love of music on Dolly Day. That would surely please Parton greatly.

Watch ‘9 To 5’

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As far as viewing goes, there are plenty of films of Parton’s you could watch on Dolly Day. But if we had to pick one, we’d go with her signature film, 9 To 5. This movie not only earned Parton one of her biggest songs but also highlighted her singular talent as an actress.

Practice Acts of Kindness

Last but certainly not least, if you want to embody all that Parton stood for in life fully, you can do it best by practicing random acts of kindness. Parton was known as much for her music as for being a good person.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns