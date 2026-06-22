3 Rock Songs From 1964 That Every 60s Kid Can Still Sing by Heart Today

The music of the 1960s will always evoke a sense of nostalgia, regardless of how many years pass. These are three of the best rock songs that came out in 1964. They are so good, it’s likely every 60s kid can still sing by heart today.

“And I Love Her” by The Beatles

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The year 1964 was a big year for The Beatles. The group had several hits that year, including “And I Love Her”. John Lennon and Paul McCartney are the writers of the feel-good song. It appears on their third studio album, A Hard Day’s Night.

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“And I Love Her” says, “A love like ours / Could never die / As long as I / Have you near me / Bright are the stars that shine / Dark is the sky / I know this love of mine / Will never die / And I love her.”

This song is reportedly one of their most covered songs. In 1965, Esther Phillips had a No. 1 song with this song, singing “And I Love Him” instead. Although Lennon and McCartney are the writers of the song, McCartney credits George Harrison with making the song a success, thanks to his guitar riff.

“I think that song wouldn’t be anything without that,” McCartney says.

“I Can’t Explain” by The Who

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The Who’s first Top 10 single, “I Can’t Explain” was not included on a record when they released it. The song is written by The Who’s Pete Townshend.

“I Can’t Explain” says, “Dizzy in the head and I’m feeling blue / The things you’ve said, well, maybe they’re true / I’m gettin’ funny dreams again and again / I know what it means, but / Can’t explain / I think it’s love / Try to say it to you / When I feel blue.”

“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” by The Righteous Brothers

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One of The Righteous Brothers’ biggest hits, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” is the title track of their fourth studio album. Written by Phil Spector, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” is The Righteous Brothers’ first No. 1 single.

A heartbreak song, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” says, “You never close your eyes anymore when I kiss your lips / And there’s no tenderness like before in your fingertips / You’re trying hard not to show it / But baby, baby I know it / You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin / Oh, that lovin’ feeling / You’ve lost that lovin’ feelin’ / Now it’s gone, gone, gone, oh, oh, oh.”

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