3 Rock Songs From 1964 That Still Make Me Smile Today

Rock music in the 1960s almost always evokes a feeling of nostalgia. But especially with these three songs, all out in 1964, it’s nearly impossible not to smile while listening to them.

“Can’t You See That She’s Mine” by The Dave Clark Five

Play video

The Dave Clark Five include “Can’t You See That She’s Mine” on The Dave Clark Five Return!, their sophomore album in the United States. The song, a Top 5 hit, was written by Clark and Mike Smith.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Can’t You See That She’s Mine” says in part, “’Cause can’t you see that she’s mine / We’ve been together for a long long time / And it’ll stay that way, because I know she loves me too.”

“Can’t You See That She’s Mine” is their only hit single from the record.

“Come A Little Bit Closer” by Jay And The Americans

Play video

“Come A Little Bit Closer” is the first Top 5 hit from Jay And The Americans. The song is the title track of their third studio album. Tommy Boyce, Bobby Hart, and Wes Farrell are the song’s three writers.

“Come A Little Bit Closer” says, “Come a little bit closer, you’re my kind of man / So big and so strong / Come a little bit closer, I’m all alone / And the night is so long.”

Interestingly, they also recorded a Spanish version of “Come A Little Bit Closer”. In 1977, Johnny Duncan and Janie Fricke had a Top 5 country single with their duet version of this hit.

“The House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals

Play video

“The House Of The Rising Sun” is unquestionably The Animals’ most popular song. Their first and only No.1 single, “House Of The Rising Sun” is part of their eponymous debut record.

A traditional folk song, The Animals are among the first acts to have a successful release of this song. They decided to do it after performing the song live with Chuck Berry in 1964.

“‘House of the Rising Sun’ is a song that I was just fated to. It was made for me, and I was made for it, ” The Animals’ lead singer Eric Burdon tells Songfacts. “It was a great song for the Chuck Berry tour because it was a way of reaching the audience without copying Chuck Berry.”

“The House Of The Rising Sun” says, “Oh mother, tell your children / Not to do what I have done / Spend your lives in sin and misery / In the House of the Rising Sun.”

In 1980, Dolly Parton released a cover of this song, which is on her 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs album. Parton’s version became a Top 15 country hit. It also hit the Top 30 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Also, heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch’s version of this song came out in 2014.

Photo by NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix via Getty Images