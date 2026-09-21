3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That No One Else on Earth Could Have Written

The mind of a songwriter can be a strange place. You never know what might bubble up from the back of their subconscious. It could be a typical love song. Or it could be something completely weird and new.

Here below, we wanted to explore three unique tunes from back in the day that are unlike any other. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s no one else on Earth could have written.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett from ‘The Original Monster Mash’ (1962)

Play video

Every Halloween we get to enjoy this song again. From the time you’re in kindergarten to the time you’re helping your grandkids get candy from the neighbors on October 31, this song is a part of your life. But amazingly, even though it’s been around for more than 60 years, no one has ever been able to write another track like it. There are no substitutes, no comparisons. Leading the charge on the writing, singer Bobby Pickett found a totally one-of-a-kind lane with this offering, and he’s benefited from it ever since.

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris from ‘Wipe Out’ (1963)

Play video

Surf rock music is incredible. As soon as a surf rock song comes on the stereo, your body responds. You begin to wish you were surrounded by palm trees, grass skirts, and the like. Indeed, surf rock just has a particular energy. And one of the bands that helped to really popularize it was The Surfaris. The group’s 1963 instrumental hit “Wipe Out” was unlike anything that came out at the time. And it remains especially singular today. After only a few notes, you feel like you’re transported. That’s no easy task.

“Yakety Sax” by Boots Randolph from ‘Yakety Sax!’ (1963)

Play video

Speaking of songs that make you feel a certain kind of way—this instrumental saxophone tune by Boots Randolph practically scrambles your brain when it comes on the stereo. But that’s exactly what it’s supposed to do. The song is supposed to put a smile on your face and cross your eyes. It disorients you as it pleases you. That’s a hard thing to do. It’s a bit like a roller coaster that way. And nothing has been released like it before or since. Well done, Randolph, well done.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images