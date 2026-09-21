Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1971

I don’t think a single baby boomer out there managed to miss these classic rock ballads in 1971. Even if you weren’t much of a rock or ballad fan, these songs were virtually inescapable on the radio. And I doubt you’re complaining, either; these ballads are absolute gems. Let’s take a look!

“How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” by Bee Gees from ‘Trafalgar’

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This has to be one of the most quintessential broken-hearted ballads of the 1970s. Bee Gees’ “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” has a touch of everything, from pop to folk to rock to country to soul. Written by the Gibb brothers, this hit song made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the band’s first single to top the coveted chart.

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“If” by Bread from ‘Manna’

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This Bread classic has a soft and very intimate vibe to it. It makes sense why this soft rock tune became such a hit. “If” made it to No. 4 on the Hot 100 and topped the Adult Contemporary chart, and it was a go-to on rock radio for months afterward.

“Rainy Days And Mondays” by The Carpenters from ‘Carpenters’

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The Carpenters dished out this tender, melancholic ballad in 1971. It’s still one of their most favored songs on classic rock radio. “Rainy Days And Mondays” was written by Paul Williams and Roger Nichols and turned into a hit by The Carpenters and the instrumental legends known as The Wrecking Crew. This soft pop tune made it all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. It was kept from the No. 1 spot by none other than our final entry on this list.

“It’s Too Late” by Carole King from ‘Tapestry’

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Carole King has always known her way around a ballad. The AOR classic “It’s Too Late” makes it to our list of rock ballads from 1971 that no baby boomer could forget. And I bet you still know this one well. This jazzy soft rock song from one of the greatest singer-songwriters of her generation was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart, as well as the Cash Box Top 100 and the Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks charts.

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