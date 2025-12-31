3 Rock Songs From 1967 That Changed Guitar Playing Forever

Being a great guitar player has meant something different in almost every decade. Guitarists have had to adapt over the years to meet listeners’ needs. In the ’50s, you needed to match the genius of Chuck Berry’s simple riffs. In the ’80s, you needed to have as much power as your arena-ready frontman. In the ’60s, rock was starting to experiment. Like culture at large, rock music got markedly weird. Psychedelia swooped in and changed the genre forever. The three songs below, all featuring masterful guitarists, helped turn the tide of rock in 1967.

“Purple Haze” (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

When it comes to ’60s guitarists, it doesn’t get much more influential than Jimi Hendrix. Even with all the decades that have passed since his ’60s heyday, Hendrix still has no parallel.

Many of Hendrix’s songs completely changed rock music for the better, but if we’re looking at 1967, there’s no other pick for this list but “Purple Haze.” This late ’60s hit remains one of Hendrix’s calling cards. His playing on this song instantly hooked listeners. It still wows today.

“Sunshine of Your Love” (Cream)

Even today, if you’re learning to play guitar, Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love” is one of the first riffs you attempt as a novice. This riff is relatively simple compared to later rock songs, but it was singular and profoundly influential during its time.

Hendrix inspired Eric Clapton while he was figuring out the riff for this classic rock staple. With such a strong source of inspiration, it’s no wonder Clapton was able to create something so timeless and powerful.

“[Hendrix] played this gig that was blinding,” Clapton once said of the show that inspired “Sunshine of Your Love.” “I don’t think Jack [Bruce] had really taken him in before. And when he did see it that night, after the gig, we went home and came up with the riff. It was strictly a dedication to Jimi.”

“Light My Fire” (The Doors)

The Doors’ “Light My Fire” officially ushered in the psychedelic age. While many times the guitar is the star of the show in rock (especially at the time), this Doors classic proved there was more to the instrument than just showy riffs.

The band expertly blended jazz elements into “Light My Fire.” The result was a song that was unique for the time period. After hearing what The Doors had come up with, their fellow rockers started to follow suit.

