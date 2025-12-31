Liam Gallagher Seemingly Confirms Future Oasis Activity in Social Media Exchange With Fans

Oasis fans witnessed a miracle of sorts in 2025 when brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher reunited onstage for the first time since their acrimonious split nearly two decades before. Wrapping up their 41-date Live ’25 reunion tour in November, the Britpop legends have remained characteristically coy about the future of Oasis. In a recent exchange on X/Twitter, lead vocalist Liam again stirred up rumors of a future tour just one month after vehemently denying any 2026 activity.

“Bring On 2027”: Did Liam Gallagher Just Tease Another Oasis Tour?

After one X/Twitter user lamented that “oasis 2025 will officially be over in a day,” in a Dec. 30 post, Liam Gallagher himself responded.

“Bring on 2027 I mean 2026 I mean happy easter,” replied the “Wonderwall” singer, 53.

Bring on 2027 I mean 2026 I mean happy easter — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 30, 2025

This comment marked a hard pivot from Liam’s November answer to a fan who wondered if Oasis would tour in 2026. “NO,” he replied in capital letters.

“ARE YOU F—ING SERIOUS?” another inquired. “YES IM F—ING SERIOUS,” Liam replied.

YES IM FUCKING SERIOUS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 19, 2025

“you’re always lying to us though i don’t know if i believe you,” another fan commented. (They’re not wrong.)

Liam was much less emphatic when another fan inquired about a 2027 tour, replying only, “MAYBE.”

His lead guitarist brother, Noel, has remained similarly ambivalent about the future of the band. “Right, let’s talk about football,” the 58-year-old musician replied to a direct question about new music or another tour.

A Triumphant Return

Fans couldn’t nab their tickets fast enough when Noel and Liam Gallagher announced an Oasis reunion earlier this year. In fact, the three-time Grammy nominees outsold all other touring artists in 2025 in terms of actual tickets sold, racking up a staggering $405.4 million.

However, this impressive amount still wasn’t enough to eclipse the year’s highest-grossing tour—Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. Despite playing just nine stadiums, Beyoncé boosted her sales by spending anywhere from two to six nights per stop. This yielded $407.6 million, selling 1.6 million tickets with a Top Ten leading average ticket price of $255, according to Pollstar.

While Oasis actually sold the most tickets in 2025, shelling out nearly 2.3 million, a lower average ticket price of $181.93 put the Gallagher brothers in second place below the “Texas Hold ‘Em” star.

Featured image by Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images