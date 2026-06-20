3 Rock Songs From 1967 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time

It’s likely that few people in the 1960s imagined that the music of that decade would still be sung decades later. Still, it’s the music from the 1960s that has become the soundtrack of so many people’s lives, including these three rock songs. All out in 1967, they are so good, I wish that I could travel back in time to listen to them again.

“Daydream Believer” by The Monkees

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“Daydream Believer” is one of the biggest hits by The Monkees. The only single from their The Birds, The Bees & The Monkees album, “Day Dream Believer” is written by John Stewart.

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Stewart wrote “Daydream Believer” after realizing he spent the day daydreaming.

“I remember writing ‘Daydream Believer’ very clearly,” Stewart tells American Songwriter. “For some reason, I was writing songs all day, every day. It was part of a trilogy, a suburban trilogy. I remember going to bed thinking, ‘What a wasted day — all I’ve done is daydream.’ And from there, I wrote the whole song.”

“Daydream Believer” says, “Cheer up, Sleepy Jean / Oh, what can it mean / To a daydream believer / And a homecoming queen.”

In 1979, Anne Murray had a pop and country single with “Daydream Believer”. Her version appears on her I’ll Always Love You album.

“Ruby Tuesday” by The Rolling Stones

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A chart-topping single for The Rolling Stones, “Ruby Tuesday” was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Billed as Jagger-Richards, the song appears on their Between The Buttons record.

“Ruby Tuesday” says, “Don’t question why she needs to be so free / She’ll tell you it’s the only way to be / She just can’t be chained / To a life where nothing’s gained / And nothing’s lost / At such a cost / Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday / Who could hang a name on you? / When you change with every new day / Still I’m gonna miss you.”

Jagger later cites this song as one of his favorites to sing live.

“I Can See For Miles” by The Who

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On The Who’s third studio album, The Who Sell Out, is “I Can See For Miles”. Written by the band’s own Pete Townshend, “I Can See For Miles” became a Top 10 hit for the band.

“I Can See For Miles” begins with, “I know you’ve deceived me, now here’s a surprise / I know that you have ’cause there’s magic in my eyes / I can see for miles and miles and miles and miles and miles / Oh yeah.”

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