3 Rock Songs From 1971 That Will Never Cease To Make Our Blood Pump

One of rock music’s greatest attributes is that some of it makes you want to run through a brick wall. For roughly 40 years, every other rock song accomplished just this, and as a result, generations were gifted with an endless supply of motivational music conducive to mayhem and movement. All that being so, here are three rock songs from 1971 that will never cease to make our blood pump(in a good way).

Videos by American Songwriter

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” by The Rolling Stones

When it comes to turning up the volume, The Rolling Stones know how to. Additionally, they also know how to keep it low. In short, they know how to seemingly do it all. One song in which they relentlessly abuse their speakers is “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”.

Ever since its release, the song has acted as an anthem, partially aimed at raising one’s heartbeat. Well, 55 years later, it has continued to do so, as this song’s style points have not dropped a single number since its release in April 1971.

“Misty Mountain Hop” by Led Zeppelin

Let’s be real, what Led Zeppelin song doesn’t boil your blood to a dangerous temperature? You, as well as we, can name a few, but the majority of their catalog holds a lovely sense of violence, intimidation, and sheer vigor that is contagious. Of the many tracks that transmit these emotions, the one we’ve selected for you today is “Must Mountain Hop”.

While it might not make you run through a brick wall, it will surely give you enough energy to run through a screen door. The point of no return, the point at which the adrenaline takes over, is when, of course, Robert Plant hits that high note. After he hits that, there is no telling what the listener is capable of.

“Iron Man” by Black Sabbath

If you are a know-it-all Black Sabbath fan, then you know this song was released in the United Kingdom in 1970 and in the United States in 1971. Thanks to the latter, it qualifies for our list, but even if that wasn’t the case, we might’ve still gone ahead and added it, because it is too good to leave out.

Nevertheless, if you are looking for that extra little thing to get you over that certain edge, then just listen to Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne. However, if you’re looking to surpass that edge by miles, then turn on “Iron Man”.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns