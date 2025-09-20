3 Rock Songs From 1975 That Could Teach Musicians a Thing or Two Today

Who doesn’t vibe with the music of the mid-1970s? It was a solid era for rock music, at the very least. Pop music wasn’t half-bad during that few-year period, too. And if you’re a musician in need of some lessons from the rock stars of old, the following songs from 1975 might just teach you a thing or two. Let’s take a look!

“Idiot Wind” by Bob Dylan

This folk rock classic from Bob Dylan’s Blood On The Tracks is a fine lesson in songwriting in general, but more so when it comes to creating art out of a bad situation. Translating one’s trauma or bad experiences into a listenable song that is both relatable and unique is no easy feat. Dylan, being one of the finest songwriters of his generation, managed to make it look easy with the whole of this album about his crumbling marriage. Dylan may have denied that this song, specifically, is autobiographical, but it’s hard not to read the writing on the wall.

“Ten Years Gone” by Led Zeppelin

If you’re more of an instrumental artist, this famous song from Physical Graffiti is a masterclass in overdubbing. This song features a whopping 14 overdubs, particularly of Jimmy Page’s guitar tracks. The riffs weave in and out of each other like waves, resulting in a dramatic and ever-expanding soundscape that only continued to evolve with live performances. There’s a reason why Led Zeppelin fans love “Ten Years Gone” so much. It’s really a unique, standout production among Led Zeppelin’s other songs on this particular album.

“Cortez The Killer” by Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Lyricism is, in my opinion, the hardest aspect of creating a memorable song. It’s an art form of its own, and “Cortez The Killer” by Neil Young and Crazy Horse is a fine example of storytelling translated into the art of song perfectly. This is one of the most impressive rock songs of 1975, namely through its epic storytelling and historical significance. The whole of Zuma is worth exploring, but this particular song has some amazing storytelling to study. Plus, those guitar solos offer a glimpse of the sweet spot between improvisation and perfectionist riff-writing.

Photo by Reprise Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images