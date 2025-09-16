3 Nostalgic Songs From 1975 That Will Never Get Old

Nothing hits quite like music from the mid-1970s. If you’re a fan of that particular era of rock and pop, you’ve got a virtually endless stream of bands and musicians to dive into, much more than we could ever cover in one short list. Still, the following nostalgic songs from the year 1975 stand out, and I think they’re worth revisiting decades later. Let’s take a look, shall we? A couple of these songs are real throwbacks!

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc

Alright, I’ll admit, this one’s a bit self-indulgent. This is definitely my personal favorite song from 1975, and I think it’s one of the best and most nostalgic songs from that year. “I’m Not In Love” by 10cc is a progressive pop jam that first hit the airwaves in May of 1975. Dense with harmonising vocal tracks, this little gem is really a lesson in what musicians could do with analog recording in the mid-1970s. It’s been covered and reimagined countless times through the years, but you just can’t beat the original tune.

“Get Down Tonight” by KC And The Sunshine Band

How about some disco funk? The mid-1970s were certainly known for that kind of music. “Get Down Tonight” by KC And The Sunshine Band was a big hit in February 1975. The song quickly made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as the soul charts. This song might as well be a masterclass in disco, considering it has all the elements of a solid disco tune. That speedy tempo, those repetitive and addictive lyrics, that noteworthy guitar solo at the beginning. “Get Down Tonight” is the kind of song that just keeps giving, decades after it was first released.

“Magic” by Pilot

I wouldn’t say the soft rock tune “Magic” by Pilot is a deep cut. However, I doubt very many listeners nowadays have heard this stellar tune. I’d like to change that, because this track from Scottish pop-rock outfit Pilot is one of the most nostalgic songs to come out of the year 1975. “Magic” is a great example of what musicians were doing with early versions of synthesizers. And yet, it doesn’t lose its glam rock edge in the least.

