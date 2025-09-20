These Pop Divas Are Rumored To Be in the Mix for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar and SZA got the whole world talking with their striking Super Bowl Halftime show performance. With the big game less than six months away, online buzz is already sprouting up around next year’s performer. Here’s why fans are convinced that these pop stars are on the shortlist for the coveted gig, set for Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Adele Joins Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus Among Super Bowl Halftime Show Possibilities

What do Adele, Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus have in common? Each had topped the Billboard Hot 100 by their 23rd birthdays. All are celebrated for their introspective lyricism and electrifying live performances. And, apparently, all three are currently in the running to headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

According to a Sept. 18 report from Page Six, officials have approached Adele about helming the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in Santa Clara, California.

People saying that Adele doing the Super Bowl halftime show would be boring simply did not witness Munich pic.twitter.com/WGsyfUNz09 — They Call Me Carol (@theycallm3carol) September 19, 2025

However, nothing is finalized, and per her own words, the “Hello” songstress, 37, might not be too keen to accept the offer. During a 2017 show in Los Angeles, Adele revealed that she had turned down the 2016 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that,” she said. “They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

Taylor Swift Has an Open Invitation

Another artist who is obviously top of mind for the Super Bowl Halftime Show is Taylor Swift. In addition to her status as the biggest pop star in the world, the “Anti-Hero” singer, 35, is also newly engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. For many, it just makes sense—including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell said earlier this month on The Today Show. “She is a special, special talent and obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

Recently, this unverified fan-made post ignited speculation on X that the job would go to Miley Cyrus. With two decades of infectious pop hits and her first, long-overdue Grammy under her belt, this does seem like the perfect opportunity for the “Flowers” singer, 32. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see.

