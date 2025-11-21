3 Rock Songs From 1975 That Deserved To Hit No. 1

Rock music has come a long way since 1975, but there’s something about rock songs from that particular year that still seem to hit decades later. In fact, there are a ton of rock songs from 1975 that charted well and audiences resonated with them, but they didn’t quite reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Personally, I think some of these songs should have hit No. 1. Maybe you’ll agree with me. Let’s look at a few examples.

“Slow Ride” by Foghat

This underrated gem from bluesy hard rock outfit Foghat did pretty well after its release in late 1975, but I can’t help but think it should have spent at least a week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. Sadly, it didn’t quite get there. “Slow Ride” peaked at No. 20 on that chart, and did a little better on the Canada Top Singles chart at No. 14. Blues rock was more or less waning in popularity by the mid-1970s, so that’s probably why this single didn’t get as much love as it should have.

“Low Rider” by War

A little bit Latin rock, a little bit funk, and a little bit mariachi, too, “Low Rider” by War was a unique multi-elemental song for its time. Released in the summer of 1975, “Low Rider” did manage to hit No. 1, but not on the Hot 100. On the Hot 100, the song made it all the way to No. 7. “Low Rider” hit No. 1 on the Hot Soul Singles chart in the US, and also reached the Top 20 in Canada and the UK.

Considering how loved this song remains today, I’m surprised it didn’t top the Hot 100 for at least a minute back in 1975. Groups like Beastie Boys have since sampled it, and bands like Exodus have covered it.

“Thunder Road” by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is known for many songs, and “Thunder Road” is certainly one of them. Shockingly, though, this entry on our list of rock songs from 1975 didn’t actually chart that well when it was first released. Which is crazy, considering this song opens up Born To Run. In fact, this song didn’t start to really chart until 1997, after Springsteen recorded a live version for the special In Concert/MTV Plugged.

