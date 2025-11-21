3 Iconic Stars With Untraditional and Divisive Voices That We Love Just the Same

Some of the finest vocalists in music history include Freddie Mercury, Adele, Céline Dion, Marvin Gaye, and Mariah Carey. The vocal features that make them great are their wide ranges, tonal accuracy, and rich resonance. But what about the artists who have none of those things? Are they considered “bad?” To some people, yes, but to us, and maybe you, no. Here are three iconic voices that aren’t “good” in the traditional sense, but we love them anyway.

Bob Dylan

The masses have criticized Bob Dylan‘s voice ever since the beginning of his career. They’ve criticized his far-from-perfect pitch, his nasal tone, and, generally, the lack of clarity in his voice. To some, he might be one of the worst popular vocalists of all time. Though to us, and many others, his “poor” voice is one of the many things that make him and his music so interesting.

Dylan’s profound lyrics would not be as profound if it weren’t for his voice. Say Céline Dion covered “Desolation Row”, would you focus on the lyrics or the spellbinding voice singing them? While Dylan’s voice isn’t traditionally great, it’s perfect for who he is and what he seemingly sought out to accomplish, and has accomplished. His voice might not make you feel closer to the heavens, but it will capture your attention, that’s for certain.

Axl Rose

Axl Rose is a talented vocalist; there is no doubt about that, as his range is impeccable. However, despite his talents, people have criticized Rose’s unique approach to singing. Apparently, the individuals who have taken issue with Rose’s voice find it to be somewhat piercing and intrusive.

Rose’s voice is certainly a disruption of sorts, but he was the singer of Guns N’ Roses. If he were singing for Duran Duran, well, then he probably could have altered his voice accordingly, but that is not what the music of GNR called for. Rather, their music called for violence, polarization, and obnoxious volume, and Rose’s voice helped them accomplish just that. Can Axl Rose put you to sleep like Adele? No, but that’s not what he designed his voice to do.

Neil Young

People who dislike Bob Dylan’s vocals seemingly dislike Neil Young‘s for the same reasons. While their vocal styles differ, both voices share a similar quality in that they aren’t meant to impress sonically, but to convey the profound words in question with an edge that makes you pay attention.

Like Dylan, some believe Neil Young has trouble singing in the right key and delivering musical phrases eloquently. But for many others, that is part of his appeal. Young, as a vocalist, is imperfect, raw, gritty, and consequently, an authentic narrator with a delivery that educates while entertaining.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images