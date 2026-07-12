3 Rock Songs From 1978 That Make Me Wish I Could Time Travel

The rock songs in the 1970s are very distinctive in their sound. Towards the end of the decade, the music of the 1970s was the beginning of an evolution into the iconic 1980s era while still sounding very authentic to 1970s music. These are three of the best rock songs that came out in 1978, which are so good that I wish I could travel back in time to listen to them again.

“Double Vision” by Foreigner

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The title track of Foreigner’s sophomore album, “Double Vision” became the band’s highest-charting single when it was released. The song was written by band members Lou Gramm and Mick Jones.

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“Double Vision” says, “Never do more than I, I really need / My mind is racing, but my body’s in the lead / Tonight’s the night, I’m gonna push it to the limit / I’ll live all of my years in a single minute / Fill my eyes with that double vision / No disguise for that double vision / Ooh, when it gets through to me, it’s always new to me / My double vision always seems to get the best of me, the best of me, yeah.”

“Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” by Meat Loaf

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Meat Loaf shows off their softer side with “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad”. The song, their first Top 20 single in the United States, is on their debut Bat Out Of Hell album. It was written by Jim Steinman, who wrote all of the songs on the record.

“Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” is an honest, albeit unfortunate, assessment of a relationship. The chorus says, “And all I can do is keep on telling you / I want you / I need you / But there ain’t no way / I’m ever gonna love you / Now don’t be sad / ‘Cause two out of three ain’t bad/ Now don’t be sad / ‘Cause two out of three ain’t bad.”

“Don’t Look Back” by Boston

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Boston’s second Top 5 single, “Don’t Look Back” is the title track of the band’s sophomore record. Band member Tom Scholz wrote “Don’t Look Back” by himself.

The feel-good anthem says, “I can tell there’s no more time left to criticize / I’ve seen what I could not recognize / Everything in my life was leading me on / But I can be strong, oh, yes, I can / I finally see the dawn arriving / I see beyond the road I’m driving / Ooh, far away and left behind, left behind.”

After “Don’t Look Back”, it took Boston eight more years to have another big radio hit. In 1986, Boston had their first and only No. 1 hit, with “Amanda”.

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