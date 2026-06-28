3 Rock Songs From 1980 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing Along to Today

The 1980s remain one of the most iconic eras in rock music. The entire decade kicked off with some of the best rock songs that came out in 1980, including these three, which every 80s kid can still sing along to today.

“Emotional Rescue” by The Rolling Stones

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“Emotional Rescue” is the title track of a record that The Rolling Stones also released in 1980. The group’s Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are the writers of the song. A Top 5 single, “Emotional Rescue” was polarizing for some fans of the group, who didn’t like that Jagger sang falsetto for some of the song.

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“Emotional Rescue” says, “Don’t you know promises were never made to keep? / Just like the night, they dissolve off in sleep / I’ll be your savior, steadfast and true / I’ll come to your emotional rescue / I’ll come to your emotional rescue.”

“Back In Black” by AC/DC

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The title track of AC/DC’s seventh studio album, band members Angus Young, Malcolm Young, and Brian Johnson are the writers of “Back In Black“. It is a song written in tribute to the band’s former lead singer, Bon Scott. Scott passed away earlier in the year from acute alcohol poisoning.

“Back In Black” begins with, “Back in black, I hit the sack / I’ve been too long, I’m glad to be back / Yes, I’m let loose from the noose / That’s kept me hanging about / I’m just looking at the sky ’cause it’s getting me high / Forget the hearse, ’cause I’ll never die / I got nine lives, cat’s eyes / Abusing every one of them and running wild.”

“Back In Black” is one of AC/DC’s most revered songs today. But surprisingly, it barely hit the Top 40 when it was first released.

“Another One Bites The Dust” by Queen

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On Queen’s The Game album is “Another One Bites The Dust”. Written by Queen’s John Deacon, “Another One Bites The Dust” is one of Queen’s biggest hits.

“Another One Bites The Dust” says, “Another one bites the dust / Another one bites the dust / And another one gone, and another one gone / Another one bites the dust, yeah / Hey, I’m gonna get you, too / Another one bites the dust.”

“Another One Bites The Dust” is Queen’s final No. 1 single in the United States. Deacon later says that he got the idea for the song from Chic’s “Good Times” song. In 1998, Haitian artist Wyclef Jean had a moderate hit with his twist on this rock classic.

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