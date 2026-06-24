3 Rock Songs From 1980 That Might Sound Even Better if They Were Remade Today

1980 was a pretty incredible year in rock music. The beginning of what remains an unforgettable decade in the genre, some of the songs that were released in 1980 are so timeless they might sound just as good—or even better—if they were remade today, including these three.

“Hungry Heart” by Bruce Springsteen

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Bruce Springsteen released one song in 1980, and it’s “Hungry Heart”. On his The River record, Springsteen wrote “Hungry Heart” by himself.

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“Hungry Heart” says, “Got a wife and kids in Baltimore, Jack / I went out for a ride and I never went back / Like a river that don’t know where it’s flowing / I took a wrong turn and I just kept going / Everybody’s got a hungry heart / Everybody’s got a hungry heart / Lay down your money and you play your part / Everybody’s got a hungry heart.”

Several artists have already covered “Hungry Heart” over the years, including Rod Stewart, Mike Love, Paul Young, and The Mavericks, among others.

“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar

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On Pat Benatar’s sophomore Crimes Of Passion record is “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”. The song, written by Eddie Schwartz, is Benatar’s first Top 10 single.

The rock anthem begins with, “Well you’re the real tough cookie / With a long history / Of breaking little hearts / Like the one in me / That’s OK / Lets see how you do it / Put up your dukes / Lets get down to it / Hit me with your best shot / Why don’t you hit me / With your best shot / Hit me with your best shot / Fire away.”

“Keep On Loving You” by REO Speedwagon

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Kevin Cronin, REO Speedwagon’s lead singer, wrote “Keep On Loving You”. The song appears on REO Speedwagon’s Hi Infidelity album.

“Keep On Loving You” seems like a sweet love song, and it is, sort of. Cronin actually wrote “Keep On Loving You” after he found out that his wife was cheating on him. “Keep On Loving You” became his vow to forgive her and remain committed to his marriage vows.

The song says, “And I meant every word I said / When I said that I love you / I meant that I love you forever / And I’m gonna keep on lovin’ you / ‘Cause it’s the only thing I wanna do / I don’t wanna sleep / I just wanna keep on lovin’ you.”

Sadly, “Keep On Loving You” did not become a self-fulfilling prophecy for Cronin. The couple later split up.

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