3 Rock Songs From 1982 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

The year 1982 was a rich one for fans of rock music, as a ton of great songs that are still loved today dropped that very year. If you were an 80s kid, I won’t judge you if you regularly whip out one (or two… or all) of the following rock songs from 1982 when it’s karaoke night. They’re just so fun to sing along to.

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“Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor from ‘Eye Of The Tiger’ and ‘Rocky III’

From the verses to the chorus, it’s impossible not to sing along, at least mentally, to this absolute banger of a hard rock song from 1982. “Eye Of The Tiger” was made famous by its inclusion in the soundtrack for the 1982 film Rocky III. But it really does stand strong on its own. And that post-disco rhythm? To die for. “Eye Of The Tiger” was a smash hit when it was released. The anthemic song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a whopping six weeks.

“I Love Rock ‘N Roll” by Joan Jett And The Blackhearts from ‘I Love Rock ‘N Roll’

Here’s another song that just about anybody can sing along to, whether or not you were an 80s kid. “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” by Joan Jett is actually a cover of a 1975 hard rock song by Arrows. Jett’s version, however, was an insanely successful hit, one that remains he most well-known song of her career. “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” peaked at No. 1 across the board. That includes charts like the Hot 100 and charts in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and elsewhere.

“Ebony And Ivory” by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder from ‘Tug Of War’

How about a softer tune on our list of rock songs from the year 1982 that 80s kids can still sing along to? “Ebony And Ivory” was the collaboration nobody expected, but just about everybody loved. Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder blended their talents in rock music and R&B together into a total pop sensation. And it’s the kind of soft rock song that most people can recognize, but 80s kids know all the words to.

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