3 Rock Songs From the Early 1960s That Still Make Me Want To Dance Today

Dances were a big craze in the early 1960s and one of the biggest forms of entertainment. While times have changed since then, these three rock songs from the early 1960s could still make anyone want to dance today.

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“Hit The Road Jack” by Ray Charles

It’s almost impossible not to at least move your feet listening to “Hit The Road Jack” by Ray Charles. Out in 1961 on his Ray Charles’ Hits record, Percy Mayfield is the only writer of the uptempo tune.

“Hit The Road Jack” is not actually a positive tune. Instead, it’s about a guy who leaves because his woman treats him badly. Still, the tempo and the melody make it the perfect dance-worthy tune. The song says, “Hit the road Jack, and don’t you come back / No more, no more, no more, no more / Hit the road Jack, and don’t you come back no more.”

“The Twist” by Chubby Checker

“The Twist” is actually about a dance, which is why it’s the perfect song for the dance floor. Chubby Checker’s first No. 1 hit, the 1960 single remains his signature song.

Written by Hank Ballard, “The Twist” says, “My daddy is sleepin’ / And mama ain’t around / Yeah, daddy just sleepin’ / And mama ain’t around / We’re gonna twisty twisty twisty / Till we tear the house down / Come on and twist / Yeah, baby twist.”

Interestingly, Ballard also had a moderate hit with “The Twist” the same time as Checker’s version was also climbing the charts.

“The Loco-Motion” by Little Eva

Another song about an actual dance, “The Loco-Motion” was written by hit songwriters Gerry Goffin and Carole King, who were married at the time. “The Loco-Motion” is Little Eva’s first single, and the only No. 1 hit of her career.

Out in 1962, “The Loco-Motion” says, “Everybody’s doin’ a brand new dance, now / (Come on, baby, do the Loco-Motion) / I know you’ll get to like it if you give it a chance now / (Come on, baby, do the Loco-Motion) / My little baby sister can do it with me / It’s easier than learning your ABCs / So come on, come on / Do the Loco-Motion with me.”

Goffin and King wrote “The Loco-Motion” for Dee Dee Sharp, who passed on the tune. Grand Funk Railroad had a No. 1 hit with “The Loco-Motion” in 1974. And in 1987, pop star Kylie Minogue also took the song to the top of the charts.

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